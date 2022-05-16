iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL) Shares Bought by Csenge Advisory Group

Csenge Advisory Group raised its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL – Get Rating) by 26.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 65,209 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 13,786 shares during the period. iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF accounts for approximately 0.8% of Csenge Advisory Group’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Csenge Advisory Group’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF were worth $8,717,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CWM LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $197,646,000. Merriman Wealth Management LLC grew its position in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 123.2% during the fourth quarter. Merriman Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,454,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $211,755,000 after buying an additional 803,003 shares in the last quarter. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC grew its position in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 308.6% during the fourth quarter. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC now owns 1,057,864 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,132,000 after buying an additional 798,937 shares in the last quarter. Barings LLC grew its position in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 7,401.8% during the third quarter. Barings LLC now owns 683,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,996,000 after buying an additional 674,084 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Horizon Investments LLC grew its position in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 54.7% during the third quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 1,843,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $242,867,000 after buying an additional 651,788 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF alerts:

BATS QUAL traded up $2.87 during trading on Monday, reaching $120.22. 1,926,195 shares of the company traded hands. iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a 1-year low of $71.96 and a 1-year high of $88.63. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $128.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $135.16.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QUAL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.