iShares Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:IEV) Shares Acquired by USA Financial Portformulas Corp

USA Financial Portformulas Corp boosted its position in iShares Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:IEV – Get Rating) by 59.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,372 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 513 shares during the period. USA Financial Portformulas Corp’s holdings in iShares Europe ETF were worth $75,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Europe ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in iShares Europe ETF by 18.7% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 68,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,725,000 after acquiring an additional 10,774 shares in the last quarter. Southern Wealth Management LLP bought a new position in iShares Europe ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $316,000. American Institute for Advanced Investment Management LLP raised its position in iShares Europe ETF by 12.5% during the fourth quarter. American Institute for Advanced Investment Management LLP now owns 17,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $946,000 after acquiring an additional 1,931 shares in the last quarter. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC raised its position in iShares Europe ETF by 230.1% during the fourth quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 426,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,214,000 after acquiring an additional 297,524 shares in the last quarter.

IEV stock traded up $0.12 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $45.96. 27,132 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 693,104. iShares Europe ETF has a twelve month low of $44.22 and a twelve month high of $55.85. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $48.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $51.57.

iShares Europe ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Europe 350 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Europe 350 (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the stocks of companies in the countries, which includes Austria, Belgium, Denmark, Finland, France, Germany, Greece, Ireland, Italy, Luxembourg, the Netherlands, Norway, Portugal, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland and the United Kingdom.

