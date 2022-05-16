iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:FALN) Short Interest Update

iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:FALN – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 928,800 shares, a decline of 30.2% from the April 15th total of 1,330,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,125,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.8 days.

Shares of NASDAQ:FALN traded down $0.01 during trading on Monday, reaching $25.71. 34,366 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,633,552. iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $25.58 and a 12 month high of $30.44. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $26.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $28.47.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 3rd were given a $0.096 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 2nd. This represents a $1.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.48%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FALN. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 0.3% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,898,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $177,596,000 after buying an additional 18,623 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its position in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 779.7% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 329,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,909,000 after purchasing an additional 291,681 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 23.0% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 21,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $644,000 after buying an additional 3,992 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 0.6% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 555,193 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,717,000 after buying an additional 3,453 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 728.6% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $175,000 after purchasing an additional 5,100 shares during the last quarter.

