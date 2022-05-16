iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:FALN) Short Interest Update

iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:FALN – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 928,800 shares, a decline of 30.2% from the April 15th total of 1,330,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,125,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.8 days.
Shares of NASDAQ:FALN traded down $0.01 during trading on Monday, reaching $25.71. 34,366 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,633,552. iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $25.58 and a 12 month high of $30.44. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $26.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $28.47.
The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 3rd were given a $0.096 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 2nd. This represents a $1.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.48%.
