iShares New York Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:NYF) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $51.84

iShares New York Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:NYF – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $51.84 and last traded at $51.84, with a volume of 2200 shares. The stock had previously closed at $51.88.

The company’s 50-day moving average is $53.85 and its 200-day moving average is $56.09.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of NYF. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares New York Muni Bond ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Landmark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares New York Muni Bond ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. St. James Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares New York Muni Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $58,000. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares New York Muni Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $60,000. Finally, Corbenic Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares New York Muni Bond ETF by 96.8% during the fourth quarter. Corbenic Partners LLC now owns 1,234 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 607 shares in the last quarter.

iShares New York AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF, formerly iShares S&P New York AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P AMT-Free Municipal Series 2016 IndexTM (the Index).

