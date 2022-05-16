iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR) Shares Acquired by Nwam LLC

Nwam LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR – Get Rating) by 2.4% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 41,919 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,002 shares during the period. Nwam LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF were worth $3,480,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in IWR. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC increased its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 80.8% in the fourth quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 470 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 210 shares during the period. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $50,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 26.5% in the 4th quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 715 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 69.8% in the fourth quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC now owns 730 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nvwm LLC increased its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 93.5% in the fourth quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 743 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 359 shares during the last quarter.

IWR stock traded down $0.27 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $69.59. The stock had a trading volume of 37,331 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,367,617. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $75.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $78.22. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $66.60 and a 52 week high of $85.54.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

