iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK) Shares Sold by Csenge Advisory Group

Csenge Advisory Group lowered its stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK – Get Rating) by 0.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 370,255 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,531 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF makes up approximately 2.7% of Csenge Advisory Group’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest position. Csenge Advisory Group owned approximately 0.38% of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF worth $30,183,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IJK. Tsfg LLC boosted its position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 86.2% during the 4th quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 432 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth $41,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth $43,000. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. acquired a new position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth $51,000. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth $66,000.

IJK stock traded down $0.57 during trading on Monday, reaching $68.15. 40,060 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 364,361. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $65.34 and a 1-year high of $88.25. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $74.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $78.92.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

