iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP) Shares Bought by Bridgeworth LLC

Bridgeworth LLC grew its stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP – Get Rating) by 996.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 114,117 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 103,712 shares during the quarter. iShares TIPS Bond ETF accounts for about 3.3% of Bridgeworth LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Bridgeworth LLC’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $14,744,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Midwest Heritage Bank FSB bought a new stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth $2,084,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 102.5% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 164,470 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $21,001,000 after purchasing an additional 83,252 shares in the last quarter. WBI Investments Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 93.3% in the fourth quarter. WBI Investments Inc. now owns 39,879 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,152,000 after purchasing an additional 19,250 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 2.5% in the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 314,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $40,093,000 after purchasing an additional 7,794 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Summitry LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 2.5% in the third quarter. Summitry LLC now owns 531,580 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $67,878,000 after purchasing an additional 12,983 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of TIP stock traded up $0.06 during trading on Monday, reaching $118.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 275,511 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,442,627. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $122.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $125.74. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a one year low of $117.02 and a one year high of $131.37.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

