iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP) Shares Purchased by Great Valley Advisor Group Inc.

Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP – Get Rating) by 6.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 94,686 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,600 shares during the period. iShares TIPS Bond ETF comprises 0.8% of Great Valley Advisor Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 27th largest position. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $12,233,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 251,938 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $32,551,000 after acquiring an additional 10,618 shares during the period. Nwam LLC grew its holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 37.5% in the fourth quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 59,137 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $7,640,000 after purchasing an additional 16,128 shares during the period. Meridian Management Co. grew its holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Meridian Management Co. now owns 84,889 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $10,968,000 after purchasing an additional 1,102 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $134,000. Finally, Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,372,000.

Get iShares TIPS Bond ETF alerts:

TIP traded up $0.03 during trading on Monday, hitting $118.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 189,446 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,442,627. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $117.02 and a twelve month high of $131.37. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $122.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $125.74.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TIP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares TIPS Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares TIPS Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.