Iterum Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ITRM) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.03 EPS

Iterum Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ITRM – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.03, Fidelity Earnings reports.

Shares of Iterum Therapeutics stock opened at $0.22 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $0.32 and a 200 day moving average of $0.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 6.43 and a quick ratio of 6.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.94 and a beta of 1.20. Iterum Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $0.19 and a 12 month high of $2.52.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Iterum Therapeutics by 27.9% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 129,271 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 28,169 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Iterum Therapeutics by 359.6% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 74,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,000 after buying an additional 58,285 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Iterum Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at $164,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.59% of the company’s stock.

Iterum Therapeutics plc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, engages in developing and commercializing anti-infectives in Ireland, Bermuda, and the United States. It is developing sulopenem, a novel anti-infective compound with oral and IV formulations that is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of uncomplicated urinary tract infections, complicated urinary tract infections, and complicated intra-abdominal infections.

