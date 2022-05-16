Iterum Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ITRM) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.03 EPS

Iterum Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ITRM – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings data on Friday. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.03, Fidelity Earnings reports.

Shares of ITRM stock opened at $0.22 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.32 and a 200 day moving average of $0.40. Iterum Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $0.19 and a 52 week high of $2.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.94 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a quick ratio of 6.43, a current ratio of 6.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ITRM. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Iterum Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth $164,000. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Iterum Therapeutics by 700.4% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 456,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $255,000 after purchasing an additional 399,385 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Iterum Therapeutics by 27.9% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 129,271 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 28,169 shares in the last quarter. 3.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Iterum Therapeutics plc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, engages in developing and commercializing anti-infectives in Ireland, Bermuda, and the United States. It is developing sulopenem, a novel anti-infective compound with oral and IV formulations that is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of uncomplicated urinary tract infections, complicated urinary tract infections, and complicated intra-abdominal infections.

