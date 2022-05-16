Iterum Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:ITRM) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Iterum Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:ITRM – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 4,180,000 shares, an increase of 56.6% from the April 15th total of 2,670,000 shares. Currently, 2.3% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 1,190,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.5 days.
NASDAQ:ITRM opened at $0.22 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $0.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.40. Iterum Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $0.19 and a 12 month high of $2.52. The company has a current ratio of 6.43, a quick ratio of 6.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The stock has a market cap of $40.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.94 and a beta of 1.20.
Iterum Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ITRM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.03. Equities analysts forecast that Iterum Therapeutics will post -0.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.
About Iterum Therapeutics (Get Rating)
Iterum Therapeutics plc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, engages in developing and commercializing anti-infectives in Ireland, Bermuda, and the United States. It is developing sulopenem, a novel anti-infective compound with oral and IV formulations that is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of uncomplicated urinary tract infections, complicated urinary tract infections, and complicated intra-abdominal infections.
