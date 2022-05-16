Iterum Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:ITRM) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Iterum Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:ITRM – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 4,180,000 shares, an increase of 56.6% from the April 15th total of 2,670,000 shares. Currently, 2.3% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 1,190,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.5 days.

NASDAQ:ITRM opened at $0.22 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $0.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.40. Iterum Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $0.19 and a 12 month high of $2.52. The company has a current ratio of 6.43, a quick ratio of 6.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The stock has a market cap of $40.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.94 and a beta of 1.20.

Iterum Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ITRM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.03. Equities analysts forecast that Iterum Therapeutics will post -0.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its position in shares of Iterum Therapeutics by 106.9% during the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 52,503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 27,121 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Iterum Therapeutics by 27.9% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 129,271 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 28,169 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Iterum Therapeutics by 359.6% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 74,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 58,285 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Iterum Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $164,000. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Iterum Therapeutics during the third quarter worth about $215,000. Institutional investors own 3.59% of the company’s stock.

About Iterum Therapeutics

Iterum Therapeutics plc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, engages in developing and commercializing anti-infectives in Ireland, Bermuda, and the United States. It is developing sulopenem, a novel anti-infective compound with oral and IV formulations that is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of uncomplicated urinary tract infections, complicated urinary tract infections, and complicated intra-abdominal infections.

