Izotropic Co. (OTCMKTS:IZOZF) Short Interest Down 33.9% in April

Izotropic Co. (OTCMKTS:IZOZF – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,900 shares, a decline of 33.9% from the April 15th total of 5,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 60,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Izotropic stock traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $0.47. The stock had a trading volume of 13,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,409. Izotropic has a 12 month low of $0.40 and a 12 month high of $1.07. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $0.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.62.

Izotropic Company Profile

Izotropic Corporation, a research and development company, commercializes diagnostic products for breast cancer. It develops and commercializes breast CT Imaging system; and next generation 3D breast CT imaging technology for the earlier detection, diagnosis, and treatment of breast cancer. The company was incorporated in 2016 and is headquartered in Surrey, Canada.

