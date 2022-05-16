Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd Cuts Position in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd decreased its position in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) by 2.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 107,162 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 2,785 shares during the quarter. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd’s holdings in NIKE were worth $17,860,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of NIKE by 2.1% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 20,842,176 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $3,018,705,000 after buying an additional 418,833 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in NIKE by 3.2% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 17,340,384 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $2,678,912,000 after purchasing an additional 543,451 shares during the period. Capital World Investors lifted its position in NIKE by 1.1% during the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 15,605,476 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $2,266,403,000 after purchasing an additional 167,898 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its position in NIKE by 14.6% during the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 15,307,214 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $2,551,253,000 after purchasing an additional 1,944,401 shares during the period. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its position in NIKE by 3.0% in the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 10,120,729 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $1,469,838,000 after acquiring an additional 296,033 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.35% of the company’s stock.

Get NIKE alerts:

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. UBS Group set a $173.00 price target on shares of NIKE in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of NIKE in a research report on Monday, March 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $160.00 price target on the stock. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of NIKE in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Cowen decreased their price target on shares of NIKE from $192.00 to $144.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reduced their price objective on shares of NIKE from $190.00 to $165.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $171.52.

Shares of NYSE:NKE traded down $0.78 on Monday, reaching $112.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 129,079 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,151,207. NIKE, Inc. has a 52-week low of $105.00 and a 52-week high of $179.10. The company has a market cap of $176.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.84, a PEG ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $126.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $146.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 2.18 and a current ratio of 3.06.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 21st. The footwear maker reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.14. NIKE had a net margin of 13.06% and a return on equity of 43.04%. The business had revenue of $10.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.61 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.90 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 6th will be paid a $0.305 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 3rd. This represents a $1.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.09%. NIKE’s payout ratio is currently 32.19%.

NIKE Company Profile (Get Rating)

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories, including running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, golf, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, walking, wrestling, and other outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team, and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NKE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for NIKE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NIKE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.