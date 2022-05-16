Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd Cuts Stock Position in Smith & Nephew plc (NYSE:SNN)

Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd trimmed its position in shares of Smith & Nephew plc (NYSE:SNN – Get Rating) by 20.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 88,112 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 22,050 shares during the period. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd’s holdings in Smith & Nephew were worth $3,050,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Smith & Nephew by 640.8% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,341,034 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $53,788,000 after acquiring an additional 1,160,015 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Smith & Nephew in the 4th quarter worth $31,930,000. Cambiar Investors LLC lifted its stake in Smith & Nephew by 16.2% in the fourth quarter. Cambiar Investors LLC now owns 1,974,115 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $68,344,000 after purchasing an additional 275,168 shares during the last quarter. Nuance Investments LLC boosted its position in Smith & Nephew by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Nuance Investments LLC now owns 9,890,006 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $342,392,000 after buying an additional 212,784 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in Smith & Nephew by 13.6% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,414,562 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $48,973,000 after buying an additional 169,437 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 26.03% of the company’s stock.

NYSE SNN traded up $0.38 during trading on Monday, hitting $31.75. The company had a trading volume of 13,268 shares, compared to its average volume of 828,008. The company’s fifty day moving average is $32.06 and its 200-day moving average is $33.36. Smith & Nephew plc has a one year low of $29.40 and a one year high of $44.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

The business also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 11th. Investors of record on Friday, April 1st were given a dividend of $0.288 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 2.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 31st.

SNN has been the subject of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on Smith & Nephew in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Smith & Nephew from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, May 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Smith & Nephew from GBX 1,376 ($16.96) to GBX 1,442 ($17.78) in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Redburn Partners raised shares of Smith & Nephew from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 4th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Smith & Nephew from GBX 1,200 ($14.79) to GBX 1,295 ($15.97) in a research note on Friday, April 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $928.33.

Smith & Nephew plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells medical devices worldwide. The company offers knee implant products for knee replacement procedures; hip implants for the reconstruction of hip joints; and trauma and extremities products that include internal and external devices used in the stabilization of severe fractures and deformity correction procedures.

