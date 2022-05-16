Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd Decreases Holdings in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK)

Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd trimmed its holdings in shares of Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Get Rating) by 15.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 44,394 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 8,322 shares during the period. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $4,656,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Duke Energy by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 12,648,806 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,230,815,000 after buying an additional 367,806 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its holdings in Duke Energy by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 10,794,634 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,053,448,000 after buying an additional 41,931 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in Duke Energy by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 5,807,911 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $566,794,000 after buying an additional 78,381 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Duke Energy by 17.6% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,794,284 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $572,012,000 after buying an additional 867,051 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in Duke Energy by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,813,873 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $274,606,000 after buying an additional 72,612 shares during the last quarter. 62.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Duke Energy from $109.00 to $120.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Duke Energy in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Bank of America upgraded Duke Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $108.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Monday, February 14th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Duke Energy from $119.00 to $121.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on Duke Energy in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $120.00 price target on the stock. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $112.67.

Shares of DUK traded up $1.38 on Monday, reaching $110.68. The stock had a trading volume of 37,743 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,980,090. The firm has a market capitalization of $85.21 billion, a PE ratio of 22.96, a PEG ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $110.61 and a 200 day moving average of $104.96. Duke Energy Co. has a twelve month low of $95.48 and a twelve month high of $116.33.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The utilities provider reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by ($0.04). Duke Energy had a net margin of 14.47% and a return on equity of 8.52%. The company had revenue of $7.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.32 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.26 EPS. Duke Energy’s quarterly revenue was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.985 per share. This represents a $3.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 12th. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 82.77%.

In related news, EVP Julia S. Janson sold 4,470 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.26, for a total value of $479,452.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Lynn J. Good sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.57, for a total value of $1,971,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 33,137 shares of company stock worth $3,376,679. Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest; and uses coal, hydroelectric, natural gas, oil, renewable generation, and nuclear fuel to generate electricity.

