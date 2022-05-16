Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd Has $12.81 Million Holdings in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd cut its holdings in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) by 18.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 109,156 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 25,127 shares during the quarter. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd’s holdings in Chevron were worth $12,809,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CVX. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Chevron by 317.1% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,523,725 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $256,032,000 after buying an additional 1,918,630 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Chevron by 16.0% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 13,482,487 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,367,797,000 after buying an additional 1,859,425 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Chevron by 137.2% in the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,658,662 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $267,659,000 after buying an additional 1,537,886 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Chevron by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 23,302,417 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,440,693,000 after buying an additional 1,513,296 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Chevron by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 31,582,362 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,196,349,000 after buying an additional 1,037,882 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.89% of the company’s stock.

Chevron stock traded up $4.15 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $172.02. 178,861 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,372,297. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The business has a fifty day moving average of $165.05 and a 200 day moving average of $139.09. Chevron Co. has a 1-year low of $92.86 and a 1-year high of $174.76. The company has a market capitalization of $337.99 billion, a PE ratio of 16.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.09.

Chevron ( NYSE:CVX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported $3.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.44 by ($0.08). Chevron had a return on equity of 14.66% and a net margin of 11.10%. The company had revenue of $54.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $54.96 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.90 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 69.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Chevron Co. will post 17.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 19th will be paid a dividend of $1.42 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 18th. This represents a $5.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.30%. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.38%.

In related news, CFO Pierre R. Breber sold 18,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.90, for a total value of $2,458,650.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Colin E. Parfitt sold 15,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.91, for a total value of $2,060,105.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 362,115 shares of company stock valued at $57,395,942 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Truist Financial decreased their target price on Chevron from $186.00 to $181.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. UBS Group upped their target price on Chevron from $150.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Chevron from $150.00 to $184.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Bank of America increased their price objective on Chevron from $154.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Chevron from $154.00 to $176.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Chevron has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $165.43.

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy and chemicals operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

