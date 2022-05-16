Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd Has $2.02 Million Position in Brookfield Asset Management Reinsurance Partners Ltd. (NYSE:BAMR)

Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd cut its holdings in shares of Brookfield Asset Management Reinsurance Partners Ltd. (NYSE:BAMR – Get Rating) by 37.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 32,437 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,560 shares during the period. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd owned about 0.30% of Brookfield Asset Management Reinsurance Partners worth $2,015,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Brookfield Asset Management Reinsurance Partners in the 4th quarter valued at about $136,000. CSS LLC IL boosted its holdings in Brookfield Asset Management Reinsurance Partners by 435.7% in the third quarter. CSS LLC IL now owns 35,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,951,000 after acquiring an additional 28,567 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its position in Brookfield Asset Management Reinsurance Partners by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 571,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,895,000 after purchasing an additional 33,098 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in Brookfield Asset Management Reinsurance Partners during the 4th quarter worth approximately $463,000. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Brookfield Asset Management Reinsurance Partners by 44.6% in the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 271,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,097,000 after purchasing an additional 83,844 shares during the period. 43.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Brookfield Asset Management Reinsurance Partners stock traded up $0.05 on Monday, hitting $47.92. 205 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 27,314. The company has a fifty day moving average of $53.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $57.03. Brookfield Asset Management Reinsurance Partners Ltd. has a one year low of $44.50 and a one year high of $85.00.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be paid a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 14th.

Brookfield Asset Management Reinsurance Partners Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides annuity-based reinsurance products to insurance and reinsurance companies. The company operates in two segments, Reinsurance and Pension Risk Transfer. It also acts as a direct issuer of pension risk transfer products for pension plan sponsors.

