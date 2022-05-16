Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd Has $5.46 Million Stake in Trip.com Group Limited (NASDAQ:TCOM)

Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd grew its position in Trip.com Group Limited (NASDAQ:TCOM – Get Rating) by 0.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 221,904 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,905 shares during the quarter. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd’s holdings in Trip.com Group were worth $5,463,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of TCOM. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Trip.com Group by 49.9% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 633 shares during the period. Pinebridge Investments L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Trip.com Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Trip.com Group by 24.0% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 8,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $210,000 after buying an additional 1,658 shares during the period. Pictet North America Advisors SA boosted its stake in shares of Trip.com Group by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. Pictet North America Advisors SA now owns 9,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $227,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the period. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans bought a new stake in shares of Trip.com Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $240,000. 66.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on TCOM shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Trip.com Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Mizuho cut their target price on Trip.com Group from $35.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. StockNews.com began coverage on Trip.com Group in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Trip.com Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Finally, Macquarie upgraded Trip.com Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:TCOM traded up $0.19 during trading on Monday, hitting $21.07. 156,675 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,276,374. The business’s 50 day moving average is $22.31 and its 200-day moving average is $25.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Trip.com Group Limited has a 1-year low of $14.29 and a 1-year high of $42.04.

Trip.com Group (NASDAQ:TCOM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 23rd. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.29. The company had revenue of $735.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $679.36 million. Trip.com Group had a negative net margin of 2.87% and a positive return on equity of 0.19%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.14 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Trip.com Group Limited will post -0.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Trip.com Group Limited operates as a travel service provider for accommodation reservation, transportation ticketing, packaged tours and in-destination, corporate travel management, and other travel-related services in China and internationally. It acts as an agent for hotel-related transactions and selling air tickets, as well as provides train, long-distance bus, and ferry tickets; travel insurance products, including flight delay insurance, air accident insurance, and baggage loss coverage; and air-ticket delivery, online check-in and seat selection, express security screening, real-time flight status tracker, and airport VIP lounge services.

