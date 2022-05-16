Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd Lowers Stock Position in DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA)

Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd decreased its holdings in DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA – Get Rating) by 12.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 13,700 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,950 shares during the quarter. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd’s holdings in DaVita were worth $1,558,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in DaVita in the third quarter valued at $3,275,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in DaVita by 327.3% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 389,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,260,000 after acquiring an additional 298,187 shares during the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC lifted its position in DaVita by 250.5% during the 3rd quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 35,969 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,182,000 after acquiring an additional 25,707 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. increased its holdings in shares of DaVita by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 22,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,613,000 after purchasing an additional 338 shares during the period. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of DaVita by 20.8% in the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 35,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,047,000 after purchasing an additional 6,041 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.47% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on DVA shares. StockNews.com cut shares of DaVita from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of DaVita from $125.00 to $110.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $130.50.

Shares of NYSE DVA traded down $1.58 during trading on Monday, hitting $98.47. 5,926 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 677,001. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.53, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.25. DaVita Inc. has a 1 year low of $94.38 and a 1 year high of $136.48. The company has a market cap of $9.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.78, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.13. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $112.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $110.07.

DaVita (NYSE:DVA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $1.61 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.85 by ($0.24). DaVita had a return on equity of 78.24% and a net margin of 7.78%. The company had revenue of $2.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.89 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.09 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that DaVita Inc. will post 7.79 earnings per share for the current year.

DaVita Inc provides kidney dialysis services for patients suffering from chronic kidney failure. The company operates kidney dialysis centers and provides related lab services in outpatient dialysis centers. It also provides outpatient, hospital inpatient, and home-based hemodialysis services; owns clinical laboratories that provide routine laboratory tests for dialysis and other physician-prescribed laboratory tests for ESRD patients; and management and administrative services to outpatient dialysis centers.

