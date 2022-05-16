Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd Sells 11,592 Shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA)

Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd reduced its position in shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA – Get Rating) by 15.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 64,516 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 11,592 shares during the quarter. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $7,663,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in Alibaba Group during the 4th quarter valued at $211,000. Glovista Investments LLC bought a new stake in Alibaba Group during the 4th quarter valued at $2,570,000. Roundview Capital LLC raised its holdings in Alibaba Group by 100.6% during the 4th quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 24,587 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,921,000 after buying an additional 12,333 shares during the last quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Alibaba Group by 78.7% during the 4th quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 4,129,303 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $490,520,000 after buying an additional 1,818,338 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pictet Asset Management SA raised its holdings in Alibaba Group by 16.0% during the 4th quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 564,053 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $67,004,000 after buying an additional 77,628 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 17.39% of the company’s stock.

BABA stock traded down $0.77 during trading on Monday, hitting $87.22. 443,375 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 30,065,113. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.64. The stock has a market cap of $236.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.91. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $98.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $117.95. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a 1 year low of $73.28 and a 1 year high of $230.89.

Alibaba Group ( NYSE:BABA Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The specialty retailer reported $2.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.88 by $0.32. The business had revenue of $242.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $245.79 billion. Alibaba Group had a net margin of 7.86% and a return on equity of 10.84%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.98 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 6.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on BABA shares. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $150.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 25th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Alibaba Group in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $200.00 to $177.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. Benchmark reduced their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $235.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $180.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $189.08.

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides technology infrastructure and marketing reach to merchants, brands, retailers, and other businesses to engage with their users and customers in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It operates through four segments: Core Commerce, Cloud Computing, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

