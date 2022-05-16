Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd Sells 24,605 Shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA)

Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd cut its position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA – Get Rating) by 48.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,808 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 24,605 shares during the quarter. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd’s holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance were worth $1,346,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 2.6% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 12,011,983 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $563,759,000 after purchasing an additional 306,641 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 8,438,498 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $397,033,000 after acquiring an additional 410,627 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,521,814 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $306,852,000 after acquiring an additional 189,950 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 12.7% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,440,518 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $303,026,000 after purchasing an additional 724,621 shares during the period. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its position in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 13.5% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 4,839,669 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $252,438,000 after purchasing an additional 577,511 shares during the last quarter. 57.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Walgreens Boots Alliance alerts:

In other news, major shareholder Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. sold 6,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $900,000,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 52,854,867 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,928,230,050. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 17.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

WBA traded up $0.45 during trading on Monday, reaching $44.00. 131,097 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,089,638. The company has a market cap of $38.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.01, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 0.74. Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. has a 12-month low of $41.80 and a 12-month high of $55.96. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $45.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $47.94.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 31st. The pharmacy operator reported $1.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $33.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.33 billion. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a net margin of 4.62% and a return on equity of 19.15%. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.40 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. will post 5.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 20th will be issued a $0.4775 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 19th. This represents a $1.91 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.34%. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.34%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $52.00 to $46.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 1st. Barclays cut their price objective on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $54.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 1st. StockNews.com upgraded Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $52.00 to $46.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $50.71.

About Walgreens Boots Alliance (Get Rating)

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as a pharmacy-led health and beauty retail company. It operates through two segments, the United States and International. The United States segment sells prescription drugs and an assortment of retail products, including health, wellness, beauty, personal care, consumable, and general merchandise products through its retail drugstores.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WBA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Walgreens Boots Alliance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walgreens Boots Alliance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.