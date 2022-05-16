Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd Trims Stock Holdings in The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG)

Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd lessened its stake in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG – Get Rating) by 7.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 17,800 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 1,500 shares during the quarter. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd’s holdings in The Hartford Financial Services Group were worth $1,228,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. MCF Advisors LLC grew its position in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 197.9% in the 3rd quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 572 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 380 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Syverson Strege & Co increased its stake in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 58.2% during the fourth quarter. Syverson Strege & Co now owns 598 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the period. 93.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE HIG traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $69.60. 31,206 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,108,008. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $71.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $70.61. The company has a market cap of $22.89 billion, a PE ratio of 9.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.97. The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $59.86 and a twelve month high of $78.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.32 and a quick ratio of 0.32.

The Hartford Financial Services Group ( NYSE:HIG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The insurance provider reported $1.66 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.11. The Hartford Financial Services Group had a net margin of 11.39% and a return on equity of 14.84%. The company had revenue of $5.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.60 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.56 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 6.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 4th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st were paid a $0.385 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 28th. This represents a $1.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.21%. The Hartford Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.18%.

In related news, CFO Beth Ann Costello sold 47,214 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.18, for a total value of $3,455,120.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 50,503 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,695,809.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Christopher Swift sold 47,130 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.89, for a total transaction of $3,435,305.70. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 172,129 shares in the company, valued at $12,546,482.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 122,597 shares of company stock worth $8,980,210. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

HIG has been the topic of several recent research reports. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $80.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Barclays upped their price objective on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $85.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on The Hartford Financial Services Group in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $80.58.

The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc provides insurance and financial services to individual and business customers in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its Commercial Lines segment offers workers' compensation, property, automobile, liability, umbrella, bond, marine, livestock, and reinsurance; and customized insurance products and risk management services, including professional liability, bond, surety, and specialty casualty coverages through regional offices, branches, sales and policyholder service centers, independent retail agents and brokers, wholesale agents, and reinsurance brokers.

