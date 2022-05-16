Jarvis Network Reaches Market Capitalization of $478,124.15 (JRT)

Jarvis Network (JRT) traded up 5.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on May 16th. During the last week, Jarvis Network has traded 26.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Jarvis Network coin can now be bought for about $0.0165 or 0.00000055 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Jarvis Network has a market cap of $478,124.15 and $21,260.00 worth of Jarvis Network was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Jarvis Network alerts:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $30,071.62 or 0.99983108 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003332 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003327 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00002283 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $31.75 or 0.00105579 BTC.

Jarvis Network Profile

Jarvis Network is a coin. Its launch date was April 8th, 2019. Jarvis Network’s total supply is 225,861,521 coins and its circulating supply is 29,005,880 coins. The official website for Jarvis Network is www.jarvis.exchange/en . Jarvis Network’s official Twitter account is @Jarvis_Network . The official message board for Jarvis Network is medium.com/jarvis-edge

According to CryptoCompare, “Jarvis Network is a set of protocols on Ethereum allowing anyone to become a broker by funding and maintaining liquidity pools, against which users can gain exposure to the price of any traditional or digital assets. “

Buying and Selling Jarvis Network

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Jarvis Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Jarvis Network should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Jarvis Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Jarvis Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Jarvis Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.