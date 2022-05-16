Joby Aviation (NYSE:JOBY) Issues Earnings Results

Joby Aviation (NYSE:JOBY – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by ($0.02), Fidelity Earnings reports.

Shares of JOBY stock traded up $0.90 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $5.33. The stock had a trading volume of 10,358,735 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,635,011. Joby Aviation has a 12-month low of $3.61 and a 12-month high of $14.33. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $5.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.10.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Joby Aviation by 114.5% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,405,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,365,000 after purchasing an additional 7,691,093 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Joby Aviation by 337.6% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,611,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,360,000 after purchasing an additional 2,785,874 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Joby Aviation during the 1st quarter worth $16,408,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Joby Aviation by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,222,291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,222,000 after buying an additional 70,747 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Joby Aviation by 2.4% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,332,872 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,824,000 after buying an additional 31,670 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 25.83% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on JOBY. Barclays began coverage on Joby Aviation in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $6.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Joby Aviation in a research report on Monday, April 11th. They set a “hold” rating and a $8.00 target price on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on Joby Aviation in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Joby Aviation in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $7.00 target price on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.40.

Joby Aviation, Inc, a vertically integrated air mobility company, engages in building an electric vertical takeoff and landing aircraft optimized to deliver air transportation as a service. It intends to build an aerial ridesharing service. The company was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Santa Cruz, California.

