Joby Aviation (NYSE:JOBY) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.02 EPS

Joby Aviation (NYSE:JOBY – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.02), Fidelity Earnings reports.

Shares of NYSE JOBY traded up $0.90 during trading on Friday, reaching $5.33. 10,358,735 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,635,011. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.10. Joby Aviation has a 12-month low of $3.61 and a 12-month high of $14.33.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on JOBY shares. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on Joby Aviation in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $10.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Joby Aviation in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $7.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Joby Aviation in a research report on Monday, April 11th. They set a “hold” rating and a $8.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Barclays began coverage on Joby Aviation in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $6.00 price objective for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.40.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Joby Aviation in the 1st quarter worth about $16,408,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Joby Aviation by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,332,872 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,824,000 after purchasing an additional 31,670 shares during the period. Pearl River Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Joby Aviation during the first quarter valued at approximately $78,000. Merit Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Joby Aviation during the first quarter valued at approximately $78,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Joby Aviation by 114.5% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,405,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,365,000 after acquiring an additional 7,691,093 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 25.83% of the company’s stock.

Joby Aviation, Inc, a vertically integrated air mobility company, engages in building an electric vertical takeoff and landing aircraft optimized to deliver air transportation as a service. It intends to build an aerial ridesharing service. The company was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Santa Cruz, California.

