John Hancock Income Securities Trust (NYSE:JHS) Short Interest Down 29.4% in April

John Hancock Income Securities Trust (NYSE:JHS – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 13,700 shares, a decrease of 29.4% from the April 15th total of 19,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 35,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Allegheny Financial Group LTD acquired a new stake in shares of John Hancock Income Securities Trust in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in John Hancock Income Securities Trust during the first quarter worth about $209,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in John Hancock Income Securities Trust by 7.6% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 20,479 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $327,000 after purchasing an additional 1,438 shares during the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in John Hancock Income Securities Trust during the first quarter worth about $292,000. Finally, Brick & Kyle Associates acquired a new stake in John Hancock Income Securities Trust during the third quarter worth about $400,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.38% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:JHS traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $12.29. 19,506 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 42,102. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $13.00 and its 200-day moving average is $14.15. John Hancock Income Securities Trust has a twelve month low of $12.10 and a twelve month high of $17.59.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 11th were given a $0.178 dividend. This represents a $0.71 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.79%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 10th.

John Hancock Income Securities Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by John Hancock Investment Management LLC. It is co-managed by John Hancock Asset Management. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of United States. It invests primarily in corporate and government bonds with average maturity of 7.57 years.

