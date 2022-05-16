John Hancock Preferred Income Fund III (NYSE:HPS) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

John Hancock Preferred Income Fund III (NYSE:HPS – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 112,300 shares, a growth of 48.9% from the April 15th total of 75,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 59,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.9 days.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in John Hancock Preferred Income Fund III in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in John Hancock Preferred Income Fund III in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in John Hancock Preferred Income Fund III in the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in John Hancock Preferred Income Fund III by 86.2% in the fourth quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 6,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after purchasing an additional 2,822 shares during the period. Finally, Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new stake in John Hancock Preferred Income Fund III in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $187,000.

HPS traded down $0.17 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $16.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 416 shares, compared to its average volume of 61,680. John Hancock Preferred Income Fund III has a fifty-two week low of $15.97 and a fifty-two week high of $19.89. The business’s 50-day moving average is $17.04 and its 200-day moving average is $17.87.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, May 12th will be issued a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 11th.

About John Hancock Preferred Income Fund III

John Hancock Preferred Income Fund III is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by John Hancock Investment Management LLC. It is co-managed by John Hancock Asset Management. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors.

