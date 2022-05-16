Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL) Position Reduced by Motley Fool Asset Management LLC

Motley Fool Asset Management LLC reduced its stake in Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 128,193 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,465 shares during the quarter. Jones Lang LaSalle comprises approximately 2.2% of Motley Fool Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.25% of Jones Lang LaSalle worth $34,528,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Jones Lang LaSalle by 4.1% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 23,116 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,564,000 after acquiring an additional 914 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 32.9% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 140,627 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,486,000 after buying an additional 34,813 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 8.8% in the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 1,213 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $301,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle in the third quarter worth about $285,000. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its position in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 8.6% in the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 1,965 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $487,000 after buying an additional 156 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.21% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on JLL shares. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Jones Lang LaSalle in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $217.00 price target for the company. Wolfe Research reduced their price target on Jones Lang LaSalle from $461.00 to $335.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 10th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Jones Lang LaSalle in a report on Monday, February 28th. StockNews.com raised Jones Lang LaSalle from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Jones Lang LaSalle from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $230.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, May 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $269.25.

JLL traded down $0.46 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $193.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,655 shares, compared to its average volume of 310,085. Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $184.21 and a fifty-two week high of $275.77. The company has a current ratio of 2.23, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.46 billion, a PE ratio of 9.86, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $223.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $243.08.

Jones Lang LaSalle (NYSE:JLL – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The financial services provider reported $3.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.05 by $1.42. Jones Lang LaSalle had a return on equity of 17.51% and a net margin of 4.99%. The firm had revenue of $4.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.68 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.10 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 18.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated will post 19.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated, a professional services company, provides real estate and investment management services in Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers a range of real estate services, including agency leasing and tenant representation services; and capital market services, such as debt advisory, loan sales, equity advisory, loan servicing, merger and acquisition, corporate advisory, and investment sales and advisory services.

