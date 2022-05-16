JPMorgan Chase & Co. Buys 2,218,560 Shares of Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL – Get Rating) by 11.1% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 22,278,120 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,218,560 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned 0.05% of Newell Brands worth $486,555,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new stake in Newell Brands in the fourth quarter valued at about $82,000. Pictet Asset Management SA grew its stake in Newell Brands by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 177,353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,873,000 after acquiring an additional 7,054 shares during the period. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC grew its stake in Newell Brands by 137.8% in the fourth quarter. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC now owns 127,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,949,000 after acquiring an additional 74,082 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in Newell Brands by 39.8% in the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 7,621,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,455,000 after acquiring an additional 2,169,434 shares during the period. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new position in Newell Brands in the fourth quarter valued at about $494,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.07% of the company’s stock.

NWL stock opened at $22.69 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.59 and a beta of 0.71. The business has a 50-day moving average of $22.40 and a 200-day moving average of $22.86. Newell Brands Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $20.36 and a fifty-two week high of $29.50.

Newell Brands ( NASDAQ:NWL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 29th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.09. Newell Brands had a return on equity of 19.95% and a net margin of 6.71%. The company had revenue of $2.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.28 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.30 earnings per share. Newell Brands’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Newell Brands Inc. will post 1.92 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 31st will be given a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 27th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.05%. Newell Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.09%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Raymond James decreased their target price on Newell Brands from $33.00 to $28.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Newell Brands from $29.00 to $26.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. Finally, TheStreet raised Newell Brands from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.33.

In related news, major shareholder Carl C. Icahn sold 10,634,184 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.86, for a total transaction of $274,999,998.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Newell Brands Inc designs, manufactures, sources, and distributes consumer and commercial products worldwide. It operates in five segments: Commercial Solutions, Home Appliances, Home Solutions, Learning and Development, and Outdoor and Recreation. The Commercial Solutions segment provides commercial cleaning and maintenance solutions; closet and garage organization products; hygiene systems and material handling solutions; and home and security, and smoke and carbon monoxide alarms products under the BRK, First Alert, Mapa, Quickie, Rubbermaid, Rubbermaid Commercial Products, and Spontex brands.

