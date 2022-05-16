JPMorgan Chase & Co. Cuts Nordstrom (NYSE:JWN) Price Target to $22.00

Nordstrom (NYSE:JWN – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by equities research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $24.00 to $22.00 in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target points to a potential downside of 8.30% from the company’s previous close.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Nordstrom from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $28.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Nordstrom from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Telsey Advisory Group increased their price target on Nordstrom from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. KeyCorp cut their price target on Nordstrom from $45.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on Nordstrom from $25.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.20.

Shares of NYSE:JWN opened at $23.99 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.82 billion, a PE ratio of 22.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 2.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.91, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.27. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $26.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.90. Nordstrom has a 1 year low of $18.65 and a 1 year high of $43.80.

Nordstrom ( NYSE:JWN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The specialty retailer reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $4.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.36 billion. Nordstrom had a return on equity of 70.74% and a net margin of 1.20%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.21 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Nordstrom will post 3.3 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Anne L. Bramman sold 13,334 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.74, for a total transaction of $383,219.16. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 120,137 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,452,737.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 5.45% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Natixis raised its holdings in shares of Nordstrom by 18.8% during the 3rd quarter. Natixis now owns 447,545 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $11,838,000 after buying an additional 70,849 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in Nordstrom by 124.6% during the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 39,360 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $890,000 after acquiring an additional 21,837 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in Nordstrom by 125.5% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 53,478 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,415,000 after acquiring an additional 29,767 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in Nordstrom by 1,420.9% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 92,745 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,096,000 after acquiring an additional 86,647 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in Nordstrom during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $214,000. 57.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Nordstrom, Inc, a fashion retailer, provides apparels, shoes, beauty, accessories, and home goods for women, men, young adults, and children. It offers a range of brand name and private label merchandise through various channels, such as Nordstrom branded stores and online at Nordstrom.com; TrunkClub.com; Nordstrom.ca; Nordstrom stores; Nordstrom Rack stores; Nordstrom Locals; Nordstromrack.com and HauteLook; clearance stores under the Last Chance name; Trunk Club clubhouses; and Jeffrey boutiques.

