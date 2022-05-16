JPMorgan Chase & Co. Has $606.28 Million Stake in Vanguard Communication Services ETF (NYSEARCA:VOX)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. trimmed its position in shares of Vanguard Communication Services ETF (NYSEARCA:VOX – Get Rating) by 0.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,472,404 shares of the company’s stock after selling 22,371 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned approximately 0.14% of Vanguard Communication Services ETF worth $606,280,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Communication Services ETF by 916.7% in the 4th quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 3,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $413,000 after acquiring an additional 2,750 shares in the last quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Communication Services ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $141,000. RiverFront Investment Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Communication Services ETF by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. RiverFront Investment Group LLC now owns 125,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,051,000 after acquiring an additional 2,940 shares in the last quarter. Dowling & Yahnke LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Communication Services ETF by 9.3% in the 4th quarter. Dowling & Yahnke LLC now owns 65,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,937,000 after acquiring an additional 5,608 shares in the last quarter. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Communication Services ETF by 1,825.8% in the 4th quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 40,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,482,000 after acquiring an additional 38,341 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA VOX opened at $101.52 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $112.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $124.70. Vanguard Communication Services ETF has a 12 month low of $96.35 and a 12 month high of $151.27.

Vanguard Telecommunication Services ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of telecommunication services stocks. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Telecommunication Services 25/50 Index. The MSCI US Investable Market Telecommunication Services 25/50 Index includes stocks of the United States companies within the telecommunication services sector.

