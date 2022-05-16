JPMorgan Chase & Co. Increases Stock Position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM – Get Rating) by 120.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,592,827 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,327,100 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned about 1.96% of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF worth $566,310,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Board of Trustees of The Leland Stanford Junior University purchased a new position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $365,022,000. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,494,812 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $170,722,000 after buying an additional 29,376 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 111.9% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,412,783 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $166,713,000 after buying an additional 1,801,870 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 27.7% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,279,350 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $160,196,000 after buying an additional 710,392 shares during the last quarter. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $141,569,000. Institutional investors own 69.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EEM opened at $40.18 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $43.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $47.15. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 1-year low of $38.94 and a 1-year high of $56.17.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

