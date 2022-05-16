JPMorgan Chase & Co. Reduces Stake in Seagen Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lessened its position in shares of Seagen Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN – Get Rating) by 0.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,052,799 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 8,682 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned about 2.22% of Seagen worth $626,563,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. MML Investors Services LLC grew its stake in Seagen by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 7,729 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,312,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC grew its stake in Seagen by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 24,284 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,754,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Seagen by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,695 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $627,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its stake in Seagen by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 18,065 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,793,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Xponance Inc. grew its stake in Seagen by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 13,712 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,120,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.37% of the company’s stock.

Get Seagen alerts:

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Seagen from $170.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on Seagen from $198.00 to $162.00 in a research report on Friday, February 11th. TheStreet cut Seagen from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Monday, February 7th. StockNews.com began coverage on Seagen in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Wolfe Research reduced their price objective on Seagen from $195.00 to $146.00 and set a “peer perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Seagen has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $161.62.

Shares of Seagen stock opened at $135.63 on Monday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $138.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $145.72. Seagen Inc. has a twelve month low of $105.43 and a twelve month high of $192.79.

Seagen (NASDAQ:SGEN – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.74) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.98) by $0.24. Seagen had a negative return on equity of 21.86% and a negative net margin of 41.32%. The firm had revenue of $426.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $401.75 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.67) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 28.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Seagen Inc. will post -3.51 EPS for the current year.

In other Seagen news, CEO Clay B. Siegall sold 17,043 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.69, for a total transaction of $2,142,134.67. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 666,060 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $83,717,081.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Vaughn B. Himes sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.05, for a total value of $1,524,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 70,301 shares of company stock worth $9,618,587. 27.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Seagen Profile (Get Rating)

Seagen Inc, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes therapies for the treatment of cancer in the United States and internationally. The company offers ADCETRIS, an antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) for the treatment of patients with Hodgkin lymphoma or CD30-positive T-cell lymphomas; PADCEV, an ADC targeting Nectin-4 for the treatment of advanced or metastatic urothelial cancer; and TUKYSA, an oral small molecule tyrosine kinase inhibitor for the treatment of adult patients with advanced unresectable or metastatic HER2-positive breast cancer.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Seagen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Seagen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.