Kadena Achieves Market Capitalization of $542.65 Million (KDA)

Kadena (KDA) traded down 0.1% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on May 16th. One Kadena coin can currently be purchased for about $2.95 or 0.00009839 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Kadena has traded down 2.4% against the US dollar. Kadena has a total market cap of $542.65 million and $87.37 million worth of Kadena was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded 25.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $64.64 or 0.00181864 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003334 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00001401 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00001892 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $156.08 or 0.00520870 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $10.88 or 0.00036302 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

PLC Ultima (PLCU) traded 11.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $52,935.84 or 1.76657515 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.57 or 0.00008567 BTC.

Mad Viking Games (MVG) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.41 or 0.00004715 BTC.

Kadena Coin Profile

Kadena’s genesis date was August 22nd, 2019. Kadena’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 184,053,151 coins. Kadena’s official Twitter account is @kadena_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Kadena is kadena.io . Kadena’s official message board is medium.com/kadena-io

According to CryptoCompare, “KDA is a digital currency that is used to pay for compute on the Kadena public chain. Similar to ETH on Ethereum, KDA on Kadena is the manner by which miners are compensated for mining blocks on the network and is the transaction fee that users pay in order to have their transactions included in a block. The Kadena network is designed to unite public applications, private blockchains, and other interoperable chains in one place, driving traffic to the high-bandwidth computer at the heart of the Kadena public chain. Kadena’s smart contracts are written in Pact, an open-source, formally-verifiable, human-readable, and Turing-incomplete language. Pact is designed for ease of use and adoption by developers and non-technical professionals alike. Gas is paid to the network for the execution of Pact smart contracts on the Kadena blockchain. The max supply is fixed at 1 billion tokens to be mined over 120 years. “

Kadena Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kadena directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Kadena should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Kadena using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

