Kairos Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:KAIR) Short Interest Down 38.4% in April

Kairos Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:KAIR – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 4,500 shares, a decline of 38.4% from the April 15th total of 7,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 25,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Marshall Wace LLP increased its stake in Kairos Acquisition by 55.5% in the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,350,251 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,219,000 after acquiring an additional 481,678 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its stake in Kairos Acquisition by 55.0% in the 3rd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 1,142,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,044,000 after acquiring an additional 405,143 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its stake in Kairos Acquisition by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 838,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,220,000 after acquiring an additional 44,907 shares during the last quarter. Basso Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in Kairos Acquisition by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Basso Capital Management L.P. now owns 476,094 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,670,000 after acquiring an additional 2,094 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Security Benefit Life Insurance Co. KS bought a new stake in Kairos Acquisition in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $3,067,000. 67.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:KAIR traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $9.84. The stock had a trading volume of 103 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,167. Kairos Acquisition has a 52 week low of $9.60 and a 52 week high of $9.86. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $9.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.79.

Kairos Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock or share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or assets. The company intends to focus on the regulated insurance or reinsurance companies, distributors or technology, and insurance service providers that focus on specialty lines of business.

