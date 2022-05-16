KARMA Hits Market Capitalization of $4.81 Million (KARMA)

KARMA (KARMA) traded 2% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on May 15th. KARMA has a total market cap of $4.81 million and approximately $55.00 worth of KARMA was traded on exchanges in the last day. One KARMA coin can now be purchased for $0.0009 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, KARMA has traded 10.1% lower against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Groestlcoin (GRS) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00001439 BTC.

FairGame (FAIR) traded up 22.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000005 BTC.

FairCoin (FAIR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0081 or 0.00000025 BTC.

MicroBitcoin (MBC) traded 16.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

DIAMOND (DIAMOND) traded 62.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $51.72 or 0.00169842 BTC.

DMD (DMD) traded 11.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.66 or 0.00025165 BTC.

Giresunspor Token (GRS) traded 38.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0379 or 0.00000099 BTC.

KARMA Profile

KARMA is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Groestl hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 3rd, 2014. KARMA’s total supply is 8,462,823,687 coins and its circulating supply is 5,450,532,381 coins. The Reddit community for KARMA is /r/KARMAEOS and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for KARMA is www.karmaapp.io . KARMA’s official message board is medium.com/@hello_11092 . KARMA’s official Twitter account is @KarmaBlockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Karma is a dapp that awards tokens for helping people through positive actions. Users also earn tokens by validating good deeds. Share tokens with those you feel deserve it for doing good in the world and promote a world of giving. “

Buying and Selling KARMA

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as KARMA directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade KARMA should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase KARMA using one of the exchanges listed above.

