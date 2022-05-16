Katapult (NASDAQ:KPLT) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Katapult (NASDAQ:KPLT – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Katapult Holdings Inc. is an e-commerce focused financial technology company. It provides an omnichannel lease-purchase platform, providing alternative solutions for retailers and consumers. Katapult Holdings Inc., formerly known as FinServ Acquisition Corp., is based in NEW YORK. “

Separately, Loop Capital cut Katapult from a buy rating to a hold rating and cut their price objective for the company from $5.00 to $1.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th.

NASDAQ:KPLT opened at $1.36 on Friday. Katapult has a twelve month low of $1.12 and a twelve month high of $14.98. The company has a quick ratio of 10.20, a current ratio of 9.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.62. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $1.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.75.

Katapult (NASDAQ:KPLT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 15th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $73.30 million during the quarter. Katapult had a net margin of 2.68% and a negative return on equity of 91.89%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Katapult will post -0.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Katapult by 30.5% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 28,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,000 after acquiring an additional 6,549 shares during the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Katapult by 227.3% during the 3rd quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 10,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 7,351 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Katapult by 547.3% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 11,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 9,567 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Katapult by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 961,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,289,000 after purchasing an additional 9,971 shares during the period. Finally, Bluefin Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Katapult in the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.80% of the company’s stock.

Katapult Holdings, Inc, an e-commerce focused financial technology company, provides e-commerce point-of-sale lease-purchase options for nonprime consumers in the United States. The company's technology platform provides nonprime consumers with a lease purchase option to enable them to obtain durable goods from its network of e-commerce merchants.

