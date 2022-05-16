KB Home (NYSE:KBH) Trading Down 4.3%

KB Home (NYSE:KBH – Get Rating)’s stock price was down 4.3% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $31.81 and last traded at $31.91. Approximately 7,092 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 2,490,806 shares. The stock had previously closed at $33.33.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on KBH shares. UBS Group started coverage on shares of KB Home in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $67.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of KB Home from $55.00 to $39.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $73.00 price target on shares of KB Home in a report on Friday, March 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of KB Home from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $39.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn upgraded shares of KB Home from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, KB Home has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.77.

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $39.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.14, a P/E/G ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 1.60.

KB Home ( NYSE:KBH Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 23rd. The construction company reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by ($0.09). KB Home had a return on equity of 20.40% and a net margin of 10.06%. The business had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.49 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.02 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 22.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that KB Home will post 10.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 19th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 4th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.82%. KB Home’s payout ratio is currently 9.26%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KBH. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in shares of KB Home during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. KRS Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of KB Home during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its position in shares of KB Home by 1,375.4% during the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 900 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 839 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of KB Home by 50.1% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 902 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 301 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of KB Home during the 1st quarter worth about $40,000. 89.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

KB Home operates as a homebuilding company in the United States. It operates through four segments: West Coast, Southwest, Central, and Southeast. It builds and sells various homes, including attached and detached single-family residential homes, townhomes, and condominiums primarily for first-time, first move-up, second move-up, and active adult homebuyers.

