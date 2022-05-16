Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS) Shares Sold by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased its holdings in Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS – Get Rating) by 20.7% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,587,933 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 676,391 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in Keysight Technologies were worth $534,433,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of KEYS. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new position in Keysight Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $256,000. Pictet Asset Management SA boosted its stake in shares of Keysight Technologies by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 87,206 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $18,009,000 after buying an additional 1,918 shares during the period. Pinebridge Investments L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Keysight Technologies by 199.1% during the 4th quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 23,123 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $4,775,000 after buying an additional 15,392 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Keysight Technologies by 13.3% during the 4th quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 38,939 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $8,041,000 after buying an additional 4,578 shares during the period. Finally, WealthShield Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Keysight Technologies by 10.0% during the 4th quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 6,852 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,415,000 after buying an additional 622 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KEYS opened at $136.67 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $24.87 billion, a PE ratio of 26.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.08. Keysight Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $127.93 and a one year high of $209.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 3.03 and a quick ratio of 2.39. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $148.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $171.20.

Keysight Technologies ( NYSE:KEYS Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.47 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.25 billion. Keysight Technologies had a return on equity of 29.55% and a net margin of 18.98%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.23 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Keysight Technologies, Inc. will post 6.23 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, SVP Jeffrey K. Li sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.34, for a total transaction of $487,020.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Ingrid A. Estrada sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.62, for a total transaction of $319,240.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

KEYS has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Keysight Technologies from $190.00 to $180.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Keysight Technologies in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Keysight Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $176.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Susquehanna Bancshares reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $222.00 price objective on shares of Keysight Technologies in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Finally, Susquehanna reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $222.00 price objective on shares of Keysight Technologies in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $202.77.

Keysight Technologies, Inc provides electronic design and test solutions to commercial communications, networking, aerospace, defense and government, automotive, energy, semiconductor, electronic, and education industries in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. Its Communications Solutions Group segment provides electronic design automation (EDA) software; radio frequency and microwave test solutions, and related software; hardware and virtual network test platforms and software applications, including data center, routing and switching, software defined networking, security, and encryption; oscilloscopes, logic and serial protocol analyzers, logic-signal sources, arbitrary waveform generators, and bit error rate testers; and optical modulation analyzers, optical component analyzers, optical power meters, and optical laser source solutions, as well as resells refurbished used Keysight equipment.

