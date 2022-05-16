Kinaxis Inc. (OTCMKTS:KXSCF) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Kinaxis Inc. (OTCMKTS:KXSCF – Get Rating) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the nine analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $209.22.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on KXSCF shares. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Kinaxis from C$235.00 to C$215.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. TD Securities decreased their price objective on Kinaxis from C$230.00 to C$210.00 in a report on Monday, May 9th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on Kinaxis from C$200.00 to C$185.00 in a report on Monday, May 9th. National Bank Financial lifted their price objective on Kinaxis from C$225.00 to C$250.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Kinaxis from C$200.00 to C$175.00 in a research report on Monday, May 9th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:KXSCF traded up $5.34 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $106.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 100 shares, compared to its average volume of 823. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $120.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $131.40. Kinaxis has a fifty-two week low of $99.55 and a fifty-two week high of $180.40.

Kinaxis Inc provides cloud-based subscription software for supply chain operations in the United States, Japan, Hong Kong, The Netherlands, South Korea, the United Kingdom, Singapore, France, Ireland, Germany, India, and Canada. It offers Kinaxis, a cloud-based software-as-a-service platform, which provides advanced planning, sales and operations planning, supply and demand planning, inventory management, and command and control center services.

