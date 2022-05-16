Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) Stock Holdings Increased by Linscomb & Williams Inc.

Linscomb & Williams Inc. lifted its stake in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI – Get Rating) by 4.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 508,488 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,845 shares during the quarter. Linscomb & Williams Inc.’s holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $8,065,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Public Sector Pension Investment Board raised its position in shares of Kinder Morgan by 7.7% in the third quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 328,880 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $5,502,000 after purchasing an additional 23,580 shares during the period. Silver Lake Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Kinder Morgan by 37.2% in the fourth quarter. Silver Lake Advisory LLC now owns 149,427 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $2,370,000 after purchasing an additional 40,536 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its position in shares of Kinder Morgan by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 198,552 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $3,149,000 after purchasing an additional 8,702 shares during the period. Paradigm Capital Management LLC NV bought a new position in shares of Kinder Morgan in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $908,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Kinder Morgan by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 106,635 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,691,000 after purchasing an additional 1,455 shares during the period. 58.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Kinder Morgan alerts:

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on KMI shares. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Kinder Morgan from $18.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Kinder Morgan in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Kinder Morgan from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Kinder Morgan from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Kinder Morgan from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.78.

Shares of KMI stock traded up $0.41 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $19.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 463,538 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,095,189. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $18.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.44. The company has a market cap of $43.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.65, a PEG ratio of 5.61 and a beta of 0.90. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a 1-year low of $15.01 and a 1-year high of $20.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.47.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The pipeline company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.03. Kinder Morgan had a net margin of 6.64% and a return on equity of 7.51%. The firm had revenue of $4.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.66 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.60 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 17.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.11 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 16th. Investors of record on Monday, May 2nd will be given a $0.2775 dividend. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 29th. This is a positive change from Kinder Morgan’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. Kinder Morgan’s dividend payout ratio is 246.67%.

In related news, VP John W. Schlosser sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.51, for a total value of $27,765.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 33,219 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $614,883.69. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Dax Sanders sold 91,129 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.51, for a total transaction of $1,777,926.79. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 204,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,982,088.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 94,129 shares of company stock valued at $1,833,202 in the last three months. Company insiders own 12.51% of the company’s stock.

Kinder Morgan Company Profile (Get Rating)

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through four segments: Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline, and underground storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas liquefaction and storage facilities.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KMI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Kinder Morgan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kinder Morgan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.