Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG) Shares Sold by Thornburg Investment Management Inc.

Thornburg Investment Management Inc. lowered its position in Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG – Get Rating) by 8.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 582,099 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 53,442 shares during the quarter. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. owned 0.27% of Kite Realty Group Trust worth $12,678,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Kite Realty Group Trust by 313.9% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 14,786,233 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $322,044,000 after acquiring an additional 11,213,604 shares during the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust by 39.0% during the fourth quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,830,656 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $148,772,000 after purchasing an additional 1,917,550 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust by 0.9% during the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 5,768,903 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $117,455,000 after purchasing an additional 53,555 shares in the last quarter. Goodwin Daniel L acquired a new position in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $111,817,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust by 195.4% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,751,754 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $81,713,000 after purchasing an additional 2,481,550 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.42% of the company’s stock.

NYSE KRG traded up $0.13 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $21.33. 19,301 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,484,304. Kite Realty Group Trust has a 12 month low of $18.42 and a 12 month high of $23.35. The company has a current ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.67 billion, a PE ratio of -31.18, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a 50 day moving average of $22.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.70.

Kite Realty Group Trust ( NYSE:KRG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by ($0.48). Kite Realty Group Trust had a negative net margin of 24.52% and a negative return on equity of 4.77%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.34 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Kite Realty Group Trust will post 1.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 8th will be given a $0.21 dividend. This is an increase from Kite Realty Group Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.94%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 7th. Kite Realty Group Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -117.65%.

A number of brokerages have commented on KRG. Zacks Investment Research cut Kite Realty Group Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. StockNews.com began coverage on Kite Realty Group Trust in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Kite Realty Group Trust from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on Kite Realty Group Trust from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.71.

Kite Realty Group Trust is a full-service, vertically integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) that provides communities with convenient and beneficial shopping experiences. We connect consumers to retailers in desirable markets through our portfolio of neighborhood, community, and lifestyle centers.

