Kootenay Silver (CVE:KTN) Hits New 52-Week Low at $0.14

Kootenay Silver Inc. (CVE:KTN – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$0.14 and last traded at C$0.13, with a volume of 547858 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$0.15.

The company has a 50-day moving average of C$0.17 and a 200 day moving average of C$0.20. The stock has a market capitalization of C$48.57 million and a PE ratio of -18.13.

Get Kootenay Silver alerts:

About Kootenay Silver (CVE:KTN)

Kootenay Silver Inc, an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties Mexico and Canada. The company explores for silver, gold, lead, and zinc ores. It primarily holds interests in the La Cigarra silver project covering approximately 18,000 hectares located within the Parral Mining District in the state of Chihuahua, north central Mexico; Promontorio and La Negra silver discoveries situated in Sonora, Mexico; Columba Silver project located in Chihuahua, Mexico; and Copalito Silver-gold project located in Sinaloa, Mexico.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Kootenay Silver Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kootenay Silver and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.