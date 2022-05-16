Kratos Defense & Security Solutions (NASDAQ:KTOS) Hits New 12-Month Low at $12.61

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $12.61 and last traded at $12.67, with a volume of 32321 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $13.16.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird raised Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Truist Financial decreased their price target on Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from $21.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from $28.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. StockNews.com upgraded Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Berenberg Bank started coverage on Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in a research note on Friday, January 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price target for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.89.

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $18.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.74. The company has a market cap of $1.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -84.80 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a current ratio of 3.43, a quick ratio of 3.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions ( NASDAQ:KTOS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The aerospace company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.02. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions had a positive return on equity of 2.05% and a negative net margin of 2.43%. The company had revenue of $196.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $197.21 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.01 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. will post 0.18 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Steven S. Fendley sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.34, for a total value of $114,380.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 358,269 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,854,115.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Thomas E. Iv Mills sold 22,605 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.06, for a total transaction of $476,061.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 16,279 shares in the company, valued at $342,835.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 110,778 shares of company stock valued at $2,139,302 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.83% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of KTOS. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its stake in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 10,806 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $210,000 after buying an additional 602 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its stake in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 52.7% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,823 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 629 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR lifted its stake in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 38.8% during the first quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 2,306 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 645 shares during the period. Maryland Capital Management lifted its stake in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 4.9% during the third quarter. Maryland Capital Management now owns 20,547 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $458,000 after purchasing an additional 959 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 9.6% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 10,999 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $225,000 after purchasing an additional 965 shares during the period. 85.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions Company Profile (NASDAQ:KTOS)

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc operates as a government contractor of the U.S. Department of Defense. The company operates through two segments, Kratos Government Solutions and Unmanned Systems. The Kratos Government Solutions segment offers microwave electronic products, space and satellite communications, training and cybersecurity/ warfare, C5ISR/ modular systems, turbine technologies, and defense and rocket support services.

