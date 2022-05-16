K+S Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:SDF) Given a €22.00 Price Target at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank set a €22.00 ($23.16) price target on K+S Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:SDF – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on SDF. Deutsche Bank Rese… set a €37.00 ($38.95) target price on K+S Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Thursday, April 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €12.50 ($13.16) target price on K+S Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Baader Bank set a €33.00 ($34.74) price objective on K+S Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. UBS Group set a €25.00 ($26.32) price objective on K+S Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €22.00 ($23.16) price objective on K+S Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of €20.73 ($21.82).

ETR:SDF opened at €29.74 ($31.31) on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.69 billion and a PE ratio of 1.91. The stock has a 50 day moving average of €29.40 and a 200-day moving average of €21.32. K+S Aktiengesellschaft has a 52 week low of €9.48 ($9.98) and a 52 week high of €36.45 ($38.37). The company has a current ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.38.

K+S Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a supplier of mineral products for the agricultural, industrial, consumer, and community segments worldwide. It operates through Agriculture, and Industry+ segments. The Agriculture segment offers potassium chloride for important crops, such as cereals, corn, rice, and soybeans; and fertilizer specialties that are used for crops for magnesium and sulfur, including rapeseed or potatoes, as well as for chloride-sensitive crops consisting of citrus fruits, grapes, or vegetables.

