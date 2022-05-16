Kulicke and Soffa Industries (NASDAQ:KLIC) Releases Q3 2022 Earnings Guidance

Kulicke and Soffa Industries (NASDAQ:KLIC – Get Rating) issued an update on its third quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.38-$1.68 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.39. The company issued revenue guidance of $345.00 million-$385.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $376.08 million.

Shares of NASDAQ:KLIC traded down $1.11 during trading on Monday, reaching $50.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,844 shares, compared to its average volume of 914,065. Kulicke and Soffa Industries has a 12 month low of $44.63 and a 12 month high of $75.29. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $53.18 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $55.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.99 billion, a PE ratio of 6.58 and a beta of 1.30.

Get Kulicke and Soffa Industries alerts:

Kulicke and Soffa Industries (NASDAQ:KLIC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The semiconductor company reported $1.95 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $0.48. Kulicke and Soffa Industries had a net margin of 28.33% and a return on equity of 46.89%. The firm had revenue of $384.28 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $380.25 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.26 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Kulicke and Soffa Industries will post 7.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 24th were paid a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 23rd. Kulicke and Soffa Industries’s payout ratio is currently 8.65%.

Kulicke and Soffa Industries announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Thursday, March 3rd that permits the company to repurchase $400.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the semiconductor company to reacquire up to 13.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. B. Riley downgraded shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries from a buy rating to a neutral rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $80.00 to $59.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Needham & Company LLC downgraded shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. StockNews.com raised shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Saturday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $57.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $76.40.

In other news, EVP Chan Pin Chong sold 2,000 shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $120,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,686,266 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $586,405,000 after buying an additional 69,606 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 4.9% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,058,052 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $115,628,000 after buying an additional 95,909 shares during the period. Divisar Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 1.3% during the first quarter. Divisar Capital Management LLC now owns 427,541 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $23,951,000 after buying an additional 5,351 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 10.2% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 413,803 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $25,051,000 after buying an additional 38,145 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 8.5% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 397,499 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $24,326,000 after purchasing an additional 31,016 shares during the last quarter. 97.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Kulicke and Soffa Industries (Get Rating)

Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells capital equipment and tools used to assemble semiconductor devices. It operates through two segments, Capital Equipment, and Aftermarket Products and Services (APS). The company manufactures and sells advanced displays; die-transfer, flip-chip, and TCB advanced packaging products; ball bonder, die-attach, electronics assembly, lithography, wafer-level bonder, and wedge bonder products; consumables, such as capillaries, dicing blades, and wedge bonds; and auto offline programming, KNet PLUS, and new product introduction/manufacturing execution system software products.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Kulicke and Soffa Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kulicke and Soffa Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.