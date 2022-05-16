Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC Acquires 4,203 Shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY)

Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY – Get Rating) by 23.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,765 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,203 shares during the quarter. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF accounts for 0.6% of Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $1,862,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 50.7% in the third quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares during the period. DB Fitzpatrick & Co Inc bought a new stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $106,000. Finally, Steward Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $120,000.

Shares of SHY traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $83.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 33,489 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,592,495. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a one year low of $82.67 and a one year high of $86.34. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $83.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $84.57.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 3rd were given a $0.044 dividend. This is a boost from iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.04. This represents a $0.53 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 2nd.

