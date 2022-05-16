Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC Buys 872 Shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH)

Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH – Get Rating) by 5.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,477 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 872 shares during the period. Cognizant Technology Solutions accounts for about 0.6% of Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions were worth $1,639,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 174.8% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 6,989,824 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $518,716,000 after buying an additional 4,446,306 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 20.4% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 15,932,928 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $1,182,382,000 after purchasing an additional 2,694,620 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 50.0% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 5,934,516 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $526,510,000 after purchasing an additional 1,979,276 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners increased its stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 26.6% in the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 6,685,153 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $593,070,000 after purchasing an additional 1,405,697 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions in the third quarter valued at approximately $87,731,000. 90.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have commented on CTSH shares. Cowen lowered their target price on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $98.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $81.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 24th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $92.00 to $100.00 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Cowen reduced their price target on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $98.00 to $95.00 in a report on Monday, May 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cognizant Technology Solutions currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $91.69.

In other Cognizant Technology Solutions news, EVP Andrew J. Stafford sold 5,867 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.24, for a total value of $453,167.08. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 5,872 shares in the company, valued at $453,553.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director Leo S. Jr. Mackay sold 4,778 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.52, for a total transaction of $422,948.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 17,016 shares of company stock valued at $1,435,235. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

CTSH traded down $0.34 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $73.04. 24,057 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,160,645. Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. has a 1-year low of $66.19 and a 1-year high of $93.47. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $85.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $84.87. The stock has a market cap of $38.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.60, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a quick ratio of 2.22, a current ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The information technology service provider reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.04. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a net margin of 11.59% and a return on equity of 19.07%. The business had revenue of $4.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.83 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.97 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. will post 4.5 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 20th will be paid a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 19th. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.90%.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation, a professional services company, provides consulting and technology, and outsourcing services in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Financial Services; Healthcare; Products and Resources; and Communications, Media and Technology.

