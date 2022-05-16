Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC Has $1.36 Million Holdings in STERIS plc (NYSE:STE)

Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in STERIS plc (NYSE:STE – Get Rating) by 23.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,578 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,061 shares during the period. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC’s holdings in STERIS were worth $1,358,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of STE. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its stake in STERIS by 171.5% in the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 27,349 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $6,657,000 after buying an additional 17,275 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its stake in STERIS by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 26,464 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $6,449,000 after buying an additional 1,124 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its stake in STERIS by 122.7% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 218,923 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $44,722,000 after buying an additional 120,608 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in STERIS by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 6,873 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,673,000 after buying an additional 319 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in shares of STERIS by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 6,657 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,620,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.88% of the company’s stock.

Get STERIS alerts:

Shares of STERIS stock traded up $0.05 on Monday, hitting $216.23. 2,381 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 488,608. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $234.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $232.47. The company has a current ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The company has a market cap of $21.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 91.09 and a beta of 0.67. STERIS plc has a 12-month low of $188.10 and a 12-month high of $255.93.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 14th will be given a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 13th. STERIS’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 71.97%.

STE has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of STERIS in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $275.00 target price for the company. JMP Securities increased their target price on shares of STERIS from $250.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on shares of STERIS from $254.00 to $263.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of STERIS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, STERIS presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $261.14.

In other news, VP John Adam Zangerle sold 8,000 shares of STERIS stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.48, for a total transaction of $2,043,840.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 31,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,925,756.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Karen L. Burton sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $246.00, for a total transaction of $984,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 22,600 shares of company stock worth $5,632,626 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.14% of the company’s stock.

About STERIS (Get Rating)

STERIS plc provides infection prevention and other procedural products and services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Healthcare, Applied Sterilization Technologies, and Life Sciences. The Healthcare segment offers cleaning chemistries and sterility assurance products; accessories for gastrointestinal (GI) procedures, washers, sterilizers, and other pieces of capital equipment for the operation of a sterile processing department; and equipment used directly in the operating room, including surgical tables, lights, and connectivity solutions, as well as equipment management services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for STERIS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for STERIS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.