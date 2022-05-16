Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC Makes New $1.56 Million Investment in Barclays PLC (NYSE:BCS)

Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Barclays PLC (NYSE:BCS – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 151,104 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,564,000.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Clarius Group LLC grew its stake in Barclays by 45.6% in the 4th quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 36,475 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $378,000 after acquiring an additional 11,419 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its position in shares of Barclays by 16.7% in the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 163,470 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,692,000 after purchasing an additional 23,399 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP lifted its position in shares of Barclays by 216.5% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 392,964 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,055,000 after purchasing an additional 268,811 shares during the period. Verition Fund Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Barclays by 121.2% in the 3rd quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 41,265 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $426,000 after purchasing an additional 22,609 shares during the period. Finally, Creative Planning lifted its position in shares of Barclays by 8.3% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 179,779 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,855,000 after purchasing an additional 13,765 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.56% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Barclays from GBX 190 ($2.34) to GBX 200 ($2.47) in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Exane BNP Paribas cut shares of Barclays from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 28th. Berenberg Bank increased their target price on shares of Barclays from GBX 245 ($3.02) to GBX 260 ($3.21) in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Citigroup raised shares of Barclays from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Barclays from GBX 265 ($3.27) to GBX 260 ($3.21) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $197.60.

Shares of NYSE BCS traded up $0.12 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $7.62. The company had a trading volume of 952,402 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,751,733. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.67. The stock has a market cap of $31.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.95, a P/E/G ratio of 0.17 and a beta of 1.39. Barclays PLC has a 1 year low of $7.10 and a 1 year high of $12.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.20.

Barclays (NYSE:BCS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $7.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.39 billion. Barclays had a return on equity of 8.42% and a net margin of 27.33%. Analysts predict that Barclays PLC will post 1.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 4th were paid a $0.2174 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 3rd. This represents a dividend yield of 3.2%. This is a positive change from Barclays’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.11. Barclays’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.11%.

Barclays PLC, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services in the United Kingdom, Europe, the Americas, Africa, the Middle East, and Asia. The company operates through Barclays UK and Barclays International divisions. It offers financial services, such as retail banking, credit cards, wholesale banking, investment banking, wealth management, and investment management services.

